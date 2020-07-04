Demi Rose Turns Up the Heat by Showcasing Her Sexy Figure in Skimpy Ensemble

She's no stranger to showcasing her incredible figure in a plethora of skimpy ensembles.

And Demi Rose was at it again as she turned up the heat by posing in a very daring scarlet swimsuit on Instagram on Friday.

The model, 25, left little to the imagination as she flaunted her pert posterior and plenty of sideboob while posing up a storm by the sea shore.

Demi looked amazing as she lent against a flagpole in the sizzling halterneck one-piece which allowed her to flash an abundance of sun-kissed skin.

The beauty looked off into the distance as her brunette tresses cascaded down her back, while she highlighted her features with a subtle palette of make-up.

Captioning the showstopping snap, Demi wrote: 'Tell me that it’s mine ❤️.'

Demi has been isolating in her London flat, after the coronavirus pandemic scrapped her travel plans for March - much to her chagrin.

The star recently lamented: 'All I have with me is crochet stuff and bikinis. I'm sick of wearing all the other stuff that I bought that is loungey. What is your bet that this will be over in June, July, August... What do you think, like never?

'Corona really f**ed us up, really majorly f**ked us up. I hope you're all staying safe and me... I am meditating, I'm trying to read a lot of books. Me and Teddy are really bored. I really want corona to f**k off, honestly.'

Despite hating being cooped up in her flat, Demi recently revealed she is enjoying having some time for self reflection.

She explained: 'I find this time is really healing. I've never had the chance to sit here, not be able to move. I kind of sweep it under the carpet and get on with it. I've had time to think about things I haven't really got over, I've never really grieved.

'I'm trying to think about the positives with this time. If you're feeling a lot, you're trapped in your home, trapped with your thoughts, try and think about it like you need to feel this way, get over it to be better.'

The Instagram star suffered heartache when dad Barrie when he passed away aged 80 in 2018, before her mother Christine sadly died just seven months later.