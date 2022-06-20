Despite The Feuds, Kim Kardashian Wishes Kanye West a Happy Father's Day

On Sunday, The Kardashians producer-star Kim Kardashian shared a touching Father's Day tribute to her late father Robert Kardashian Sr., who was 'the best daddy ever.'

'The kids asked me how I would celebrated with you today if you're all the way up in heaven and they [had] the cutest suggestions,' the 41-year-old reality star wrote via Instastory.

'I miss you and love you with all my soul.'

Kim was 22 when the lawyer died, age 59, from esophageal cancer in 2003 - four years before her E! reality series catapulted his name to even greater fame.

In 2019, Kardashian and her family proudly attended the ribbon-cutting, grand opening ceremony for UCLA's Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health.

Robert was best known as one of NFL star O.J. Simpson's 'dream team' of defense attorneys that helped acquit him on two counts of murder back in 1995.

The aspiring attorney has vowed to follow in his footsteps and pass the California State Bar in 2024 without attending college or law school, and she passed the 'baby bar' exam on December 13 after four attempts.

Kim also paid tribute to her stepfather - two-time Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner - who was married to her momager Kris between 1991-2015.

Kardashian thanked the 72-year-old 'for raising us and being the best step dad.'

The SKIMS CEO also Instastoried a snap of her estranged third husband Kanye 'Ye' West and their four children - daughter North, 9; son Saint, 6; daughter Chicago, 4; and son Psalm, 3.

Kim wrote: 'Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye!'

Kardashian also posted a picture of the 45-year-old rapper-designer with seven-year-old nephew Reign Disick on his shoulders while embracing North and Saint.

After six years of wedded bliss, the half-Armenian socialite and Ye were declared legally single on March 2, and their next status conference divorce hearing is scheduled for August 5.

Kim will next launch her skincare company SKKN, with a complete collection costing $575 and a basics 3-piece bundle costing $173, this Tuesday at 9am PST exclusively on skknbykim.com.