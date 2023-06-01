Details about today's Royal Jordanian wedding

ALBAWABA - It's finally the day the Crown Prince of Jordan will tie the knot with his fiancé, Miss Rajwa Al-Saif.

Sources revealed that the wedding will take place in Zahran Palace with around 140 people attending from the royal Hashemite family, and royal families from around Jordan, in addition to leaders and heads of State, and members of Miss Rajwa Al-Saif's family.

Wedding celebrations will start with the groom's parents, King Abdullah II and his wife, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as they will be welcoming guests with Jordanian traditional music.

Shortly after, the Crown Prince of Jordan will arrive to welcome the guests were his wedding will take place.

Al-Saif will be making an entrance alongside her future brother-in-law, Prince Hashem.

After the wedding, a royal red motorcade set to be taken through the streets of Amman, Jordan by the newlyweds till they arrive to the Husseiniyah Palace where they will be welcomed by a group of cavalry, honor guards, silent infantry, military bands, and Circassian honor guards.

Upon reaching the Al-Husseiniyah Palace, the bride and groom will be escorted to the outdoor reception square accompanied by a military "Zaffeh" performed by the Jordanian Armed Forces Band, passing through an arch of swords.

The tradition of the sword bearers is one of the customs used in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and in some countries around the world. This tradition was used in the wedding of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania in 1993 and has continued to be used in the wedding ceremonies of the princes.

All members of the band will wear the traditional Shemagh, in the colors red and white. The Shemagh is a traditional head covering for men, symbolizing their pride in their Jordanian heritage, in addition to their full uniform.

It is worth mentioning that per Sky News Arabia, the Jordanian Armed Forces Band, along with the artists Omar Al-Abdallat and Mohammed Abdu, will perform a joint song representing Jordanian and Saudi cultures. The two artists will also participate in the "Zaffeh" as the bride and groom enter.

From the stage, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, along with the parents of the bride, will greet over 1700 attendees.

The remaining part of the evening will witness a variety of performances by local artists and musicians, including Mohammed Abdu and Omar Al-Abdallat, as well as folkloric groups.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah will host an official dinner following the reception at the Al-Husseiniyah Palace.