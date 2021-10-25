Devastating Footage of Halyna Hutchins's Husband and Son Following the Tragic Incident

Matthew and Andros Hutchins, the husband and son of Ukrainian-American cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was murdered by American actor Alec Baldwin, are seen returning home.

The grieving husband of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun shot by Alec Baldwin on set last Thursday, left a hotel in New Mexico, two days after the tragic accident.

Newspapers revealed pictures of Matthew Hutchins, who had shared sad tweets with the public on Twitter after losing his wife, Halyna Hutchins, 42, as he left the area with their 9-year-old son Andros.

The father and son carried their belongings after leaving the hotel where they were staying while his wife Halyna Hutchins was filming the movie "Rust", starring and producing Alec Baldwin.

Daily Mail has reported on Sunday that Andros and Matthew attended a special funeral service, which was held on Friday, along with Alec Baldwin and other personalities.

The newspaper pointed out that Matthew and Baldwin stayed in touch after the incident, and the American actor was "very supportive", according to the late cinematographer's husband.

Sources pointed out that Cinematographers Guild has organized a candle-lighting event amid increasing calls for measures to protect the film crew from gun-related accidents, adding that another event to be held later.

One woman who participated in the service said: 'Tonight is for Halyna. There will be plenty of time to focus on who, what and why in the future.. But we have two things to do. One is to comfort each other and the second is to celebrate the wonderful life of a wonderful woman who passed away too early.. let's all take a moment and come together to honor Halyna and her accomplishments and mourn together as one.'

In return, American organization "Change" has launched a petition and collected more than 10,000 signatures calling for Hollywood to ban the use of firearms in its films.

“We need to make sure that this avoidable tragedy does not happen again,” writer Bandar Albulawi, a friend of Hutchins, wrote in the petition. “There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century. Real guns are no longer needed in film production.”



