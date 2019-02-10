DIAFA Took Place at Dubai’s Atlantis With a Glittering Array of Stars

Egyptian star Nelly Karim was honored at the event. (Source: AFP)

The third Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) took place at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm hotel on Saturday, with a glittering array of stars taking to Instagram to celebrate their wins and show off their gowns.

Kuwaiti actress Haya Abdulsalam and Lebanese singer Cyrine Abdelnour were honored at the event, which also celebrated the likes of Egyptian star Nelly Karim, Emirati filmmaker Ali F. Mostafa and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Scroll down for a peek at what the stars wore.





(Source: haya_abdul_salam - Instagram)

(Source: cyrineanour - Instagram)

(Source: nellykarim_official - Instagram)