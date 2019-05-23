Diana Al Khamees Comments on Her Separation From Ahmed Jamal

Saudi presenter Diana Al Khamees commented on the news of her separation from Egyptian singer Ahmed Gamal for the first time.





Diana said in a recent interview "I have separated completely from Ahmed Jamal, and my return to him is impossible. This is a final decision made by us. May God bless him."

Some recent reports have suggested that the break-up occurred after a short engagement period due to incompatibility between the two parties, and Ahmed Jamal still did not confirm the separation, despite his former fiancée's statements.

After the separation news spread, the Saudi presenter unfollowed Ahmed Jamal and deleted their images together, while he only unfollowed her on Twitter, keeping images of their engagement, but deleted other images of them together that were taken on different occasions."