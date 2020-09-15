Diana Karazon and Moath Omari Throw Simple Yet Intimate Wedding.. See the Pictures

Jordanian songstress Diana Karazon and Jordanian journalist Moath Omari tied the knot yesterday in a family atmosphere full of love and joy.

Yesterday morning, Diana announced through her Instagram account that she will enter the golden cage after an engagement that lasted about 8 months.

She also apologized to her admirers and those close to her, because she would not be able to throw a large wedding ceremony, in line with the Jordanian laws imposed by the authorities due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a white dress with long tail, a veil and a tiara, the least to say about Diana's bridal look; it was regal.

Once the groom Moath has arrived to his new bride's home to take her to the wedding venue, Diana and her mother burst into tears because of the intensive and emotional moments.

Diana's sister, the famous influencer Zain Karazon was seen dancing and jumping in the wedding, but she also had her share of emotional moments.

Diana was escorted out of her house by her brother Dawood, who also sparked controversy with the stack of dinar bills he gifted his sister as a bridal gift, as social media followers branded what he did as a show off.

Later, Diana and Moath shared a video from the car, as they flirted with each other and wished to live a happy and calm life and have children.

On the other hand, Diana's younger sister Haya was not present at the wedding because she was busy in Dubai undergoing a photoshoot for one of the brands, but she shared a video wishing Diana happiness and promised her another party when she returns to the Jordanian capital - Amman.







