Diana Karazon Reveals Why She Has Not Got Married Yet

Many celebrities give diplomatic answers to escape from certain questions asked to them, but singer Diana Karazon gave a daring answer revealing the reasons why she did not get married so far.





"I have received many marriage offers, but they do not fit my personal conviction," said Diana Karazon at a press conference held on the sidelines of Mawazine Festival in its 18th round. "One of them wanted to marry me when he has multiple marriages already, the other wants a secret marriage, and another one wants me to leave Art if we get married, and I am surprised by these, what do I lack as a woman to get married in these ways?"

"I will get married in a traditional way, like any other bride," she said. "It is my right to have a regular marriage and to be picked up from my family's house."

She also talked about plastic surgery and said she finds cosmetic operations useful for the outside, but there is no beauty operation that can be done to the voice, explaining that many male celebrities resort to plastic surgeries as well, but the focus and comments are mostly about the women.

"When I got the title of 'Super Star', my weight was 87 kilos, I was not ashamed of myself, but I relied on my talent and the love of people which is priceless."