Did Ayman Reda Question Moatasem Alnahar's Manhood by Comparing Him to Haifa Wehbe? Watch

Published April 26th, 2020 - 12:09 GMT
Controversial Syrian actor Ayman Reda was hosted by Lebanese presenter Hisham Haddad yesterday on his program Rahet Alena "We Missed It".

As usual, the Syrian actor made several controversial statements, among them, was one against his colleague, Syrian actor Moatasem Alnahar.

He stated: "Moatasem's name has become Haifa Al-Nahar. It is not reasonable that 700 girls love him".

And when he was asked "Is Mutasem Al-Nahar on his way to become the number one Syrian star?" he answered: "I am not the one who evaluates, because this right has been withdrawn from Syrians and is now in the hands of Al-Sabah," i.e, production companies.

Ayman Reda's comment sparked anger in the public, who said that Ayman always seeks to stir controversy and talk about his colleagues in a bad way, and that the idea is only meaningless jealousy; that is what is behind the comment "Haifa Al-Nahar," questioning Moatasem's manhood.

'Remind Me to Spit on Her'! Syrian Actor Ayman Reda Insults Kuwaiti Actress Hayat Al Fahad for Her Racist Coronavirus Comments

