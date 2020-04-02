'Remind Me to Spit on Her'! Syrian Actor Ayman Reda Insults Kuwaiti Actress Hayat Al Fahad for Her Racist Coronavirus Comments

Syrian actor Ayman Reda involved himself in Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al Fahad's crisis.

Ayman launched a sudden attack on Hayat after her recent racist statement demanding evicting Coronavirus infected non-Kuwaitis out of Kuwait.

The Syrian actor posted a picture of Hayat Al Fahad on Instagram, and captioned it "remind me to spit on her", which sparked a wave of criticism against him, as the audience prompted him to delete the post immediately, which he eventually did.

The public did not remain silent about what Ayman Reda did, considering it completely unacceptable, especially that Al Fahad is an artist at the age of his mother, and it is not permissible for him to comment, because originally the issue does not involve him, and Hayat spoke about her country's affairs.

Some social media users described Ayman as "unsuccessful", adding that many young artists has surpassed him and reached stardom higher than his and achieved leading roles.

They continued their attack by saying that he creates problems in pursuit of attention to prove that he still exists.