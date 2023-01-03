Did Bürsin suffer a heart attack amid Erçel split?

ALBAWABA - it is rumored that Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin suffered a heart attack after ending his romance with Turkish actress Hande Erçel.

News surfaced around social media claiming that Bürsin has a heart attack while he was in Canada spending the holidays with his family after his break up from Erçel.

Rumors also spread stating that the Turkish star has died due to an alleged accident while he was in The United States.

However, these reports turned out to be just rumors, and the actor has yet responded to the news.

Bürsin and Erçel first met while filming the Turkish series 'You Knock on My Door', at first, she denied relationship rumors, but soon after the series ended, the duo confirmed their relationship.

The pair dated for less than a year before announcing their separation, shortly after the Turkish actress went on to date Turkish star Kaan Yıldırım but soon broke up.

Currently, Hande is single and focusing on her career.

By Alexandra Abumuhor