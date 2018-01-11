Did Britney Spears Get Engaged 'One More Time'?

Britney Spears appeared to be wearing an engagement ring on Wednesday when she hit the beach in Hawaii. (Source: @britneyspears - Instagram)

Britney Spears appeared to be wearing an engagement ring on Wednesday when she hit the beach in Hawaii.

The 36-year-old pop star flashed the ring while frolicking in the water in a bright yellow string bikini, sparking engagement rumours with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 23.

The couple celebrated their one year anniversary in November, after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016.

The Toxic hitmaker showed off her incredible physique in a barely-there yellow bikini, which highlighted her enviably toned figure and washboard abs.

Spears tucked her blonde tresses under a wide-brimmed hat and her eyes were hidden behind mirrored aviator shades.

(Source: @britneyspears - Instagram)

The pop princess' most noticeable accessory, however, was the diamond ring on THAT finger.

Spears has been married twice before: to Jason Allen Alexander, famously for 55 hours before the union was annulled; and to Kevin Federline for three years from 2004.

The Baby... One More Time singer's model boyfriend hasn't joined her on this trip, which she's been enjoying with her sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11.

The couple were last seen together publicly on their respective Instagram accounts on January 1.

(Source: @britneyspears - Instagram)

Spears recently wrapped up her Las Vegas residency show.

The pop princess has been living up her Sin City retirement alongside her sons, as was evident by her Instagram post on Wednesday.

The photo showed her in a pool with her beaming boys.

(Source: @britneyspears - Instagram)

'So much fun at this beautiful place,' Spears wrote in the caption for her 18.3 million followers.

The busy mom was wearing a wide brim hat and sunglasses to protect herself from the harmful rays of the sun in the snap.

Although her growing boys were covering up her swimsuit, a yellow bikini string could be seen tied around her neck.

The trio were enjoying all the beauty the island has to offer as another image shared by Spears shows a yellow and blue macaw perched on a limb while observing her little family.

(Source: @britneyspears - Instagram)

Spears and the 23-year-old Iranian fitness model have been inseparable ever since meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video way back on October 25, 2016.

The bearded bodybuilder reportedly previously romanced Bad Girls Club alum Morgan Osman.

Careerwise, the Private Show songstress collaborated with famed German lensman Peter Lindbergh on a Japanese-inspired 'secret project' November 10, which has yet to be unveiled.

Britney is taking a much-deserved break after concluding her $132.5M-grossing, 250-concert Piece of Me Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's AXIS on New Year's Eve.

The Clumsy crooner isn't scheduled to perform again until headlining Denmark's Smukfest taking place August 8 in Skanderborg.