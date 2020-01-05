Did Cyrine Abdelnour Put on a Hijab? Oh Wait.. That's Just Her Lookalike!

You can relax now Cyrine, because we found your doppelganger!

Recently pictures of a beautiful woman went viral on social media due to her uncanny resemblance to Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour.

It turned out that this woman is a certified makeup artist named Doua Mnalla Alrayess, according to her Instagram account that has 31.5K followers.

Doua speaking in a Syrian accent in her videos and resides in Istanbul. She's a fashion blogger, and has an interest in lifestyle and beauty as well.

Check out her pictures, do you agree that she could be Cyrine's twin?



