Did Haifa Wehbe Cheat on Ex Husband Ahmed Abo Hashima With This Hunky Actor?

Many questions crossed the Arab audience's mind, after talk show Sheikh Al Harah Wal Jariaa's presenter Enas Al Degheidy hosted Egyptian actor Tamer Hagras.

During the episode, it was confirmed that Tamer Hagras has chased a Lebanese artist, that Tamer had already worked with, for months out of great admiration and desire to be in a relationship with her.

Referring to Tamer's artistic history, he worked with the Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe, as a model in her music video Inta Tani, which achieved a great success. During that period, Haifa was already married to Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abo Hashima, which opened doors of doubts that the former could have been in a relationship with Wehbe, and that she cheated on Ahmed, leading to their divorce.

On the other hand, Hagras had also acted with Nicole Saba in "The Embassy in The Buidling" movie, and at that time Nicole was still single, so the audience determined that most likely she was the one who Tamer had been chasing.