Did Haifa Wehbe Give the Finger To Her Estranged Daughter Zainab Fayyad?! (Picture)

Hiafa Wehbe is under fire.

Zainab Fayyad has initiated the reconciliation with her mother Hiafa Wehbe through a celebrity show.

Haifa's reaction was extremely shocking when she posted a vague message on Instagram stories.

She wrote: "I fashioned this accessory on my shoulders for anyone who thinks they are still able to climb on them" adding two middle finger emojis.

Haifa did not mention any particular name in her post or whom she's aiming at.

But before that statement, her daughter Zainab Fayyad said in a telephone interview: "The reason behind my fame is my mother Haifa, God made people love my mother."

Followers were shocked to see Haifa's response since they've been excitedly waiting for the reconciliation.

They said that she cannot be a mother and do not have motherhood feelings, and others wrote that Zainab indeed used her mother's popular status to become famous.