Thanks to Beirut Explosion! Reconciliation Vibes Between Haifa Wehbe and Estranged Daughter Zainab Fayyad (Picture)

The world is still under the impact of Beirut crisis after two massive blasts shocked the capital of Lebanon last Tuesday, killing 135 and injuring 5000.

Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe shared a video from her apartment revealing the damage the explosions caused, commenting: "We are all fine, thank God, my house is near the explosion."

Wehbe is in good health and was not exposed to any harm, the same thing with her mother who resides with her. She also shared tips on the importance of wearing a face mask because the material resulting from the explosion is toxic.

For the first time ever, Zainab fayyad, the estranged daughter of Haifa Wehbe, mentioned her mother and even prayed for her after the explosion.

Zainab posted an Instagram story asking God to protect her mother and father.

Fayyad mentioning her mother Haifa has been received as a shock and hope by their fans, as they wished that this could be the first step for their reconciliation.