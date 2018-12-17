Did Haifa's Manager Mohammed Waziri Just Admit His Love to Her?

Haifa's manager commented on a video Haifa posted on her Instagram account (Source: haifawehbe - Instagram)

Haifa's manager Mohammed Waziri revealed his feelings to her, and admitted to his love in a rather public unexpected way that fired the people up on social media.

The couple has been silent and did not comment on reports about a secret marriage they had.

Haifa's manager commented on a video Haifa posted on her Instagram account writing "I love you" and added a red heart emoji which many considered as a declaration of their relationship and that the couple will confirm their marriage news soon.

The video that the Waziri commented on is a behind the scenes video for a recent photo shoot Haifa had while her song "Waheshni" (I Miss Him) plays in the background.