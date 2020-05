Egyptian folk singer Hamo Bika had a severe injury during an episode of the prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.

After Ramez tortured Hamo during the episode, he had his cast unlock the singer off his chair deceiving him that the pranks are over.

What Bika didn't know was that there is a hidden water tank underneath him, so he jumped on Ramez, but instead he fell in the tank hurting his arm as it hit the edge of the tank.