Amina Khalil to Ramez Galal While on Torturing Chair "Take off My Shoes I Love Them" | Watch 'Ramez Majnoon Rasmi' Episode 4

In the fourth episode of prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi "Ramez Officially Crazy", Ramez Galal hosted Egyptian actress Amina Khalil.

Presenter Arwa welcomed Amina who dazzled in a snake-printed jumpsuit and sneakers, on the basis that she's being hosted to a new show called Al Haqiqa "The Truth".

As usual, Amina discovered that she's being the victim of Ramez's prank show once he comes out of the frame.

During the show, Amina requested Ramez to take off her pair of shoes because she likes them, because he's been spraying her hair with colors and spraying water on her.

Khalil was so provoked of Ramez, she was heard threatening and telling him "I hate you", and he responded "I love you", then she asked him "Are you happy now?"

Then she added: "If you swear again, you will see what I will do to you", in response Galal swings her while seated on chair in all directions, and asks her: "who is the best actor in Egypt?" To respond "Youssra and Majed Al-Kadwani."