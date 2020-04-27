Amina Khalil to Ramez Galal While on Torturing Chair "Take off My Shoes I Love Them" | Watch 'Ramez Majnoon Rasmi' Episode 4

In the fourth episode of prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi "Ramez Officially Crazy", Ramez Galal hosted Egyptian actress Amina Khalil.
Presenter Arwa welcomed Amina who dazzled in a snake-printed jumpsuit and sneakers, on the basis that she's being hosted to a new show called Al Haqiqa "The Truth".
As usual, Amina discovered that she's being the victim of Ramez's prank show once he comes out of the frame.
During the show, Amina requested Ramez to take off her pair of shoes because she likes them, because he's been spraying her hair with colors and spraying water on her.
Khalil was so provoked of Ramez, she was heard threatening and telling him "I hate you", and he responded "I love you", then she asked him "Are you happy now?"
Then she added: "If you swear again, you will see what I will do to you", in response Galal swings her while seated on chair in all directions, and asks her: "who is the best actor in Egypt?" To respond "Youssra and Majed Al-Kadwani."
اكسسوارات أمينة خليل تثير تعليقات كوميدية من @ramezgalal— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 27, 2020
#رامز_مجنون_رسمي #رمضان_يجمعنا@AminaKhalil pic.twitter.com/NXKB2lVnrP
رد فعل شجاع جدا من @AminaKhalil في مواجهة عصبية @ramezgalal— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 27, 2020
#رامز_مجنون_رسمي #رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/I1ssgp76ji
اعترافات جريئة جدا من@AminaKhalil تصدم @ramezgalal— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 27, 2020
#رامز_مجنون_رسمي #رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/ZX29Mf2WfG
بكاء وإنهيار @AminaKhalil بعد عقاب شديد من @ramezgalal #رامز_مجنون_رسمي #رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/1PUWnLyD3y— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 27, 2020
رد فعل غير متوقع من @AminaKhalil بعد خروجها من الكرسي رغم شراسة @ramezgalal #رامز_مجنون_رسمي #رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/DO0yXf5mKF— MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 27, 2020
