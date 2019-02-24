Did 'Jealousy' Make a Famous Singer Leak Angham's Marriage Before Album Launch?

Angham wanted to choose the right time to announce the news of her marriage to the public (Source: anghamofficial - Instagram)

Surprises around the marriage of Egyptian singer Angham and music arranger Ahmad Ibrahim is still rising to the surface.

The latest surprise is the discovery that a famous singer is behind leaking Angham's marriage news deliberately.

Press reports revealed that Angham wanted to choose the right time to announce the news of her marriage to the public, but was surprised by the news leaking to the media.

A famous singer is said to have deliberately leaked Angham's marriage story to Ahmed Ibrahim, in order to affect the success of her album, as the news was all over the internet, hours before the release of "Hala Khassa Gedan" (A Very Special Condition), Angham's new album.

The famous singer is not of an Egyptian nationality and did not have any prior disagreement with Angham, yet she waited for Angham to announce the date of her album's release and leaked the news of her marriage to allegedly harm her.

On the other hand, it is strongly believed that the director Tariq Al Arian, who is the uncle of Yasmin Issa the first wife of Ahmed Ibrahim is trying to intervene to end the crisis.

A close source revealed that Ahmed Ibrahim agreed with his first wife to separate for some time now but that the official divorce did not occur between them, but with the announcement of his new marriage, his wife decided to end the matter quickly.

The source confirmed that Ahmed Ibrahim did not refuse the divorce his first wife, but wanted to set some rules for what is going to happen after the separation, especially because they have two children.

Yet later, Yasmine Issa, the first wife of Ahmed Ibrahim, made controversial statements when she indicated that she was not separated from her husband when he got married to Angham and was surprised by his marriage like everyone else.