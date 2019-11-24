Is Lojain Omran Married? Who Is the Lucky Man?

Saudi media mogul Lojain Omran has reappeared in a new TV show called Masaya Lojain aired on Saudi channel SBC. The show is a family-oriented program that discusses important social issues.

However, it seems that Lojain's return to TV is not the only good news in her life, as there have been some reports of Lojain's marriage to an Emirati businessman.

This news was reinforced by the spread of a video from one of her friends who congratulated her on the TV show, and then hinted that there might be other good news in her life that would be revealed later.

Omran looked happy in the video and her smile hinted that there is another story, which made the widespread news about her marriage to an Emirati businessman almost certain, pending official confirmation.