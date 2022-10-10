Did Madonna Just Come Out as Gay?

It's never too late to come out of the closet and we believe Madonna just did.

64-year-old singer Madonna recently joined in on a TikTok trend where users come out as part of the LGBTQ community.

Madonna and the LGBTQ Community

In the clip, Madonna showed off her newly done pink hair and was throwing some panties at a trash can with the caption "If I miss, I'm Gay!", and the pink underwear was nowhere close to the trash bin.

It's no secret that Madonna is such a gay icon, as the star has been always open about her support of the LGBTQ+ community.

She was an advocate for the community during the AIDS crisis, when queer people were suffering human rights abuses globally, for gay marriage, and in her support for LGBTQ+ youth.

And in 2010, Madonna opened up to host Ellen DeGeneres that she believes most of her success comes from the LGBTQ community.

The video quickly trended on social media, with fans of the iconic star saying it would not be a surprise if Madonna came out as a lesbian or bisexual, or any other part of the LGBTQ community.

Users on social media mentioned Madonna's infamous kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMA Awards, as well as her brief smooch with Nicki Minaj at the rapper's 30th birthday party in 2012.

Madonna made a possible reference to being bisexual in 1990, quoting her as saying: “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong,”

The singer has been married twice, Sean Penn, from 1985 to 1989, before an eight-year marriage to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

And Michael Jackson and Madonna were reportedly briefly an item in the early 1990s.

Madonna has yet to publicly comment on the rumors.

By Alexandra Abumuhor