Did Maya Diab Really Refer to Nawal Elzoghbi in This Tweet?

Lebanese singer Maya Diab caused a sensation on Twitter because of a tweet she published on Tuesday evening, while watching an anonymous TV show.

Maya wrote on Twitter: “I'm currently watching something on TV, it reminded me of a song by my beloved Tamer Hosny 'because of the many people with 100 faces.. we miss two-faced people' Just saying."

في شي عم بحضرو على التلفزيون هلّأ ذكرني بغنية ل حبيبي @tamerhosny "من كتر الناس اللي بمية وج وحشونا الناس اللي بوجّين".. دجاست سيينغ.. — Maya Diab (@mayadiab) June 2, 2020

Many followers confirmed that Diab, in her tweet, intended Nawal Elzoghbi, as she wrote it at the same time when the talk show "Laughter, Play and Seriousness" was airing, and presenter Mohammed Qais was hosting guest Nawal Elzoghbi.

Maya Diab had recently announced that she had a problem with an artist whose name initial is "N."

The audience limited the options to Nancy, Najwa, and Nawal, but they indicated that Diab has a good relationship with both Nancy and Najwa, unlike her relationship with Nawal, which resolves the controversy and confirms that Nawal is the intended one.

Nawal Elzoghbi fan club 'Zoghbians' came to defend their favorite star, as one fan replied to Maya's tweet "You couldn't but bring criticism to yourself," and another one tweeted: "There is an artist who wants to become a trend on another artist's account," and a 3rd one wrote: "Today, interaction is more than when Maya releases a new music track."