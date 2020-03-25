Nawal Elzoghbi Prompts Fans to #StayHome by Setting Herself as an Example

Lebanese singer Nawal El Zoghbi posted a spontaneous photo, taken at her home, during her commitment to quarantine, to counter the spread of Coronavirus.

Nawal appeared in the photo, in a simple sleepwear, sitting on sofa barefoot. Most comments praised her natural appearance.

By tagging "stay home," Nawal called on her followers to do the same.

Nawal Elzoghbi continues to reap the success of her new song El Aweyeh "The Strong One," which she released last month, lyrics by Mazen Daher, music by Fadel Suleiman and distribution by Jimmy Haddad.