Nawal Elzoghbi Prompts Fans to #StayHome by Setting Herself as an Example

Published March 25th, 2020 - 12:19 GMT
Nawal Elzoghbi

Lebanese singer Nawal El Zoghbi posted a spontaneous photo, taken at her home, during her commitment to quarantine, to counter the spread of Coronavirus.

Nawal appeared in the photo, in a simple sleepwear, sitting on sofa barefoot.  Most comments praised her natural appearance.

By tagging "stay home," Nawal called on her followers to do the same.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#خليك_بالبيت #nawalelzoghbi #stayathome #Lebanon #coronavirus

A post shared by Nawal El Zoghby - نوال الزغبي (@nawalelzoghbi) on

Nawal Elzoghbi continues to reap the success of her new song El Aweyeh "The Strong One," which she released last month, lyrics by Mazen Daher, music by Fadel Suleiman and distribution by Jimmy Haddad.

Nawal El Zoghbi: I'm Officially Divorced!

