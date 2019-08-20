Did Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Have Sex at a Club?

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were reportedly all over each other at a Hollywood club last weekend.

The 26-year-old singer and the 30-year-old reality TV star both recently split from their respective husbands, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner.

And it's been claimed they enjoyed a date night at Soho House in West Hollywood, where onlookers reportedly saw them getting 'kissing and making out everywhere'.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: 'They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

'They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together.'

Miley and Kaitlynn were first seen kissing on a boat in Italy earlier this month, after the breakdown of both of their marriages.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Miley and Liam's families want them to reconsider their decision to split.

An insider shared: 'Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions.

'They are both upset about how this has blown up and are both hurting right now.'

The high-profile duo tied the knot in December 2018, but decided to go their separate ways after their priorities changed.

Miley took Kaitlynn to meet her mother Tish just days ago.

A new report claims that Liam has been 'seeking comfort' in friend Isabel Lucas after his shock split from Miley.

Woman's Day reported on Monday that the pair, who have spent time in Byron Bay in the past, have been in contact via text.

'Liam's in Byron staying with Chris. Isabel moves in the same social circles up there, and they've spent some time together,' an insider allegedly told the publication.

And Brody, 35 - who is now dating 22-year-old Victoria's Secret model Josie Canseco - recently called for people to stop directing 'negativity' at his 'best friend' and estranged wife Kaitlynn, after she was spotted kissing Miley.

He shared on social media: 'There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much.

'I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be.

We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.

'Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for watch other strong but move forward separately with our lives.

MILEY'S BREAK-UP LYRICS: SLIDE AWAY

'Once upon a time it was paradise/Once upon a time I was paralyzed/I think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights/But it's time to let it go

'Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust/ Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost /So it’s time to let it go

'I want my house in the hills/Don't want the whiskey and pills/I don't give up easily/But I don't think I'm down

'Move on, we’re not 17/I’m not who I used to be/You said that everything changed/You’re right I’m grown now'

'I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward with her life with respect and happiness. (sic)'

The two were married a little over a year ago in an Indonesian destination wedding, which reportedly was not a legally binding ceremony.

Meanwhile,Miley has released a new break-up ballad titled Slide Away, in which she sings about drug and alcohol use and moving on, amid her split from Liam .

The song was released Thursday - less than a week after the Nashville native and the Australian film star announced they were breaking up following their December 2018 nuptials - and touches on themes of shattered dreams, regret and moving forward.

She opens the song with the verses, 'Once upon a time it was paradise/Once upon a time I was paralyzed/I think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights/But it's time to let it go.'

It continues, 'Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust/ Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost /So it’s time to let it go.'

The song also alludes to substance abuse, dovetailing with the promotional art that shows an assortment of prescription medications floating in water alongside an empty alcohol bottle.

She sang, 'I want my house in the hills/Don't want the whiskey and pills/I don't give up easily/But I don't think I'm down.'

Lyrics also allude to her younger years, as she sings, 'Move on, we’re not 17/I’m not who I used to be/You said that everything changed/You’re right I’m grown now.'

Cover: Promotional art for Miley's new break-up song shows an assortment of prescription medications floating in water alongside an empty alcohol bottle

While Miley sources dish that Liam's excessive use of drugs and alcohol contributed to the split, his insiders allege she was unfaithful.

Sources close to Miley told TMZ the songstress tried 'valiantly' to save the marriage but couldn't accept Liam's 'drinking a lot' and 'using certain drugs'.

Miley's struggles with substance abuse in the past meant it was a 'dealbreaker' for the actress and especially hard for her to move past.

Sources on Liam's side claim this is not correct, according to the site, and say the real issue was Miley's philandering.

The Hunger Games star's pals say the Wrecking Ball singer is using the drug and alcohol accusations to distract from the real cause of the split.

Hemsworth last week issued a statement about where things stand between the two.

'Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,' he said. 'This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.'

Cyrus and Hemsworth have had an on- and off-relationship throughout the years, as they first began dating from 2009, got engaged in 2012, broke op the year later, and got back together in 2015.

'They have a long history together, and that's a huge part of why she has a hard time letting him go,' an insider told People of the split between Miley and Liam. 'At the end of the day, she wants to be happy, and she genuinely wants Liam to be happy too.'