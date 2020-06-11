Did Rawan Bin Hussain Get Divorced of her Husband, who is Accused of Theft?! .. See Her Comment

Social media pioneers circulated a comment byKuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Husaein, which sparked widespread controversy and raised questions of whether Rawan is divorced from her husband Youssef Almagrif, who holds Libyan citizenship.

The image circulated showed a comment of a follower, in which she accused the family of Rawan’s husband of stealing people's money and establishing a new life for him and Bin Hussain.

The follower said in the comment: "May God forgive Almagrif, he stole our money, we the Libyans and moved abroad and established a new life using OUR money, and you [Rawan] are living by stolen money.".

Rawan Bin Hussain's response was unexpected, declaring that her husband does not cover neither her nor her daughter's expenses, saying: "Relax, he doesn't spend money on me nor on his daughter."

The Kuwaiti fashionista has also deleted all of her husband's pictures from her Instagram account, thus raiding the speculation of whether they got divorced.