Did Somaya El-Khashab Receive One Million Egyptian Pounds?

Television host Samar Yusri responded to rumors about Somaya receiving 1 million Egyptian pounds to be featured as a guest on the TV show “Me and I” two months ago. (Source: @somaia_elkhashab - Instagram)

Egyptian actress Somaya El-Khashab has shared a photo with her husband Ahmed Saad and his children to display her strong relationship with them and to emphasize that she, her husband, and his children are one family, Sayidaty magazine reported.

Somaya captioned the photo: “Good morning, my dears, how are you doing? This family is my world.”

(Source: @somaia_elkhashab - Instagram)

Her fans say she posted the photo in an attempt to dispel rumors about certain differences between Somaya and her husband’s family.

Her online fans send Somaya their prayers and hoped “she has a beautiful daughter like her.”

The Egyptian actress did not have any children with her former husband, while Saad has two children from his first marriage.

Separately, television host Samar Yusri responded to rumors about Somaya receiving 1 million Egyptian pounds to be featured as a guest on the TV show “Me and I” two months ago.

Yusri confirmed that “Somaya did not specify a minimum wage and received the agreed-upon amount,” but no specific sum was mentioned.

She also said that Somaya’s only condition for appearing on the show was “there should be no mention of Reem El-Baroudy, Ahmed Saad’s ex-wife, during the episode.”