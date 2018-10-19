Did Stephanie Davis Try to Commit a Suicide?

(Stephanie Davis/ Instagram)

Stephanie Davis tried to kill herself during the height of her alcohol addiction.



The 'Hollyoaks' actress admits she was a "lost soul" during her dark days when she felt "so lonely and suicidal", but she has turned her life around after going to rehab and forming a friendship with retired footballer Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne.

She said: "I obviously went through a really bad time and alcohol was my coping mechanism to help with things. In the beginning it was a solution and it helped me, but then it starts to take and take, and in the end I thought I was going to die.

"It was really sad. I did try to kill myself, and then the way I was drinking, because it got quite bad, I was either going to hit my head or my body.

"I couldn't take it anymore, so it just got to the point where I gave up the fight. I wanted to be me again, because I wasn't me. I was just a lost soul. It's sad.

"It's one day at a time but I think for me it's all about self-worth, because I didn't have any.

"I didn't love myself. I was so lonely and so suicidal. My mum was like 'Look at you!' "

Speaking about her friendship with Gazza - who has also battled alcohol addiction - she said: "Addicts can really help other addicts, as they know what they are going through".

Stephanie - who will reprise her 'Hollyoaks' role as Sinead O'Connor in next week's Storm Week episodes - admits going to rehab was "really hard", but she is "so thankful" she did.

She said: "I was sat on my stairs with my mum and my aunty one day and I just gave up, something switched in my head and I was like, I need to go to rehab, I need help.

"Don't get me wrong, it was hard. I was really, really hard. I had to do a lot of work on myself, but I'm so thankful for it now."

The 25-year-old actress credits her 21-month-old son Caben - who she shares with her ex Jeremy McConnell - with "saving" her life.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', she added: "He saved me. He's the light of my life. He's just the most beautiful little soul, I can't even tell you. He's really advanced for his age, I can't really believe he's mine."