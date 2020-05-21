Did They Buy You? Hayat Al Fahad Accused That an Arab VIP Funded Her Jew Series Umm Haron.. How Did She Respond?

Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al Fahad has responded to accusations, that recently hit her Jew series "Umm Haron," which included having a son of a prominent Arab figure funding the series.
Hayat responded to these accusations by posting a picture on Instagram of the character she plays in the series, and captioned it: "Regarding what is being circulated, through the visual or audio means of a female lawyer, that a son of a prominent figure in an Arab country is supporting Umm Haron series, this is totally false information."
She added: "The series is an exclusive production by MBC Group and executed by Al-Fahd Productions and Jernas Company only, and there is no other funding for the series at all .. The series was not shown on Kuwait TV, not as a purchase offer or as an execution product and was not filmed in the State of Kuwait at all."
Al Fahad concluded her speech threatening: "In case of any media or person fabricating rumors; Al-Fahd Art Production Foundation will file cases against each claimant and every rumor."
بخصوص ما يتم تداوله عبر الوسائل المرئية او السمعية من احدى المحاميات ان ابن احدى الشخصيات في الدول العربيه البارزة داعم لمسلسل #ام_هارون عار عن الصحة نهائيا المسلسل انتاج حصري لمجموعة #ام_بي_سي ومنفذ العمل مؤسسة الفهد للانتاج وشركة جرناس فقط لا غير ولا يوجد اي تمويل آخر للعمل نهائيا والمسلسل لم يعرض على تلفزيون الكويت لا كعرض شراء او كمنتج منفذ ولم يصور في دولة الكويت نهائيا واي جهة اعلامية او شخصية تقوم بتلفيق اشاعات ستقوم مؤسسة الفهد للانتاج الفني برفع قضايا عن كل مدعي وعن كل اشاعة . وكل عام وانتم بخير #حياة_الفهد
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)