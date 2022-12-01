Did Tom pop the question to Zendaya?

Rumors surfaced around social media that Spiderman stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have move to the next step of their relationship and reportedly got engaged.

A twitter account under the username 'Pop Hive' tweeted: 'Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged''

The tweet was attached to a cute picture of the couple looking at each other and smiling.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged! pic.twitter.com/21fja5puYz — Pop Hive (@thepophive) November 30, 2022

The Twitter page has over 165K followers, however it is not a verified page, and they did not share the source of the news they obtained.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have yet to comment on the rumored engagement.

The love birds met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and romance rumors quickly followed.

But the duo made it official in 2021, when they were spotted kissing in public.

Earlier, Tom announced that he is taking a break from social media to take care of his mental health, he shared the news by explaining his decision in a video that she took to his Instagram account.

By Alexandra Abumuhor