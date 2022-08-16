  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Tom Holland Opens up About His Mental Health

Tom Holland Opens up About His Mental Health

Published August 16th, 2022 - 07:02 GMT
Tom Holland
Tom Holland spaks about his mental health
Highlights
Tom Holland quits social media because of his health

Famous actor Tom Holland has opened up to his followers about his mental health struggles.

Also Read'My MJ' Tom Holland Wishes Beau Zendaya a Happy Birthday'My MJ' Tom Holland Wishes Beau Zendaya a Happy Birthday

Tom said that he had decided to take a step back for a while from Instagram and twitter because it's overwhelming.

“I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said.

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

He continued: "There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done,"

Tom Holland and Stem4 

Tom Holland then talked about a charity Stem4 by saying "On this very, very brief return to Instagram, I thought it would be very important and a good idea to shed some light on a charity that we sponsor which is Stem4."

He ended the video by saying that he is thankful for the love and support and that he loves his fans. 

The Spider-Man actor aimed to spread awareness about the issue and mentioned that it is much easier said than done and had had a brief return to Instagram to share his problem.

Also Read'My MJ' Tom Holland Wishes Beau Zendaya a Happy BirthdayZendaya And Tom Holland Attend a Friend's Wedding Together

Celebrities and loved ones showed their love and support letting him know that he is not alone.

Tom Holland Tom Holland

 

Written by Lara Elayan

Tags:Tom Holland

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...