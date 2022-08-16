Tom Holland Opens up About His Mental Health

Famous actor Tom Holland has opened up to his followers about his mental health struggles.

Tom said that he had decided to take a step back for a while from Instagram and twitter because it's overwhelming.

“I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said.

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

He continued: "There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done,"

Tom Holland and Stem4

Tom Holland then talked about a charity Stem4 by saying "On this very, very brief return to Instagram, I thought it would be very important and a good idea to shed some light on a charity that we sponsor which is Stem4."

He ended the video by saying that he is thankful for the love and support and that he loves his fans.

The Spider-Man actor aimed to spread awareness about the issue and mentioned that it is much easier said than done and had had a brief return to Instagram to share his problem.

Celebrities and loved ones showed their love and support letting him know that he is not alone.

Written by Lara Elayan