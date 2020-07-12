Did Toyor Al Jannah Star Alwaleed Miqdad Split From His Fiancée 5 Months After Engagement?

In the past couple of days, it's been reported that Toyor Al Jannah star Alwaleed Miqdad has split from his fiancée because of a feud.

Social media has been buzzing with the separation rumors, as followers were shocked to learn about it especially that they are still young, while others said that splitting up is the best solution for them.

On the other hand, some pages reported that these are only rumors created by some yellow pages to spark controversy and collect more views.

Up to this point, Al-Walid has not released any official statement through any of his accounts on social media, whether to confirm or deny the news of the separation.