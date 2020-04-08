Did You Know That This La Casa De Papel Actor Was in Fact Born in Lebanon?!

Characters, that fans loved in La Casa De Papel, have returned in season 4 premiere.

One of these popular characters is Bogotá, who appeared for the first time in the third season.

The role is played by actor Hovik Keuchkerian, who was born in Lebanon in 1972, to an Armenian father and a Spanish mother.

Kuchkirian was 3 years old when his family moved to Spain, became a heavyweight champion in Spain, and then continued his career as a comedian, writer and actor.

The fourth season of La Casa De Papel premiered on April 3 on Netflix.