Did Zayn Malik Just Send Gigi Hadid a Cryptic Message For Her Birthday?

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published April 26th, 2022 - 08:45 GMT
The duo ended their romance several months ago

Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her 27th birthday.

Fans were quick to check what her baby daddy Zayn Malik had to say for his ex, fans wondered if the singer would post a birthday message or not.

Malik took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself with a new look, and fans wondered if that is Malik's way of sending a cryptic message to Hadid due to the synchronized timing of sharing the picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Zayn Malik's photo, which he posted on his Instagram account, had more than 1.2 million likes in the first hour.

It is noteworthy that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had separated several months ago, after the birth of their first child, Khai, but they did not say anything publicly.

As for the reasons that led to the separation of the duo despite their great love affair, it is due to a dispute that occurred between Malik and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, which led to the latter filing a lawsuit against him, accusing him of assaulting and insulting her.

 


