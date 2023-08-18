Diletta Leotta gives birth! Check out the baby's sex, name, and Can Yaman reaction

ALBAWABA - Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius's has become a small family of three.

On August 16, Italian sports presenter Diletta Leotta has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Loris Karius which happened to be Diletta's 32nd birthday too.

Baby name and sex

The Italian-German couple has welcomed a baby girl and named her "Aria".

On Instagram, The DAZN presenter shared the happy news with her 8.9 million followers via a sweet post and message.

In one photo, Leotta took a selfie while she was breastfeeding baby Aria and her boyfriend was kissing her on the forehead.

In another shot, Loris Karius celebrated Diletta's 32nd birthday with a chocolate cake in the hospital bedroom.

In a third picture, Diletta shared the birth details of baby Aria, such as the date and time of the delivery.

After sharing the photo album, Diletta wrote the sweetest message ever to highlight her birthday and the birth of baby Aria.

She wrote in both languages, English and Italian:

"Today I was reborn through you. Welcome Aria. You are the best gift we could have asked for."

As for the father, Loris Karius celebrated the birth of his baby daughter by sharing the same images and caption of Diletta's.

Diletta and Loris were not the only ones who shared pictures of baby Aria, the obstetrician shared a sweet image on his Instagram as well, and captioned it with: "Today, my granddaughter was born."

And yesterday, Diletta shared a cute image of the baby's name "Aria" written on a pink bow, and made sure to document the baby's age as "Day 1".

In another story on Instagram, Loris Karius made sure to celebrate Diletta's birthday by sharing a picture in black and white of the two of them kissing. He captioned it: "Happy birthday to my partner and my best friend."

Can Yaman recation to Diletta Leotta giving birth

Whenever the name of Diletta Leotta is mentioned somewhere, fans quickly recall the name of her ex boyfriend, Turkish actor Can Yaman.

And since having a baby is an important milestone in Leotta's life, people on social media started to ask about the reaction of Can Yaman and whether he congratulated his ex lover.

On Instagram and Twitter, the Turkish actor chose to ignore Diletta's birth and he has not shared any story to greet her or to welcome baby Aria.

We do know now that Can Yaman hasn't shared any public messages to Diletta, but who knows, he might have privately sent her and her boyfriend a card and flowers to congratulate them with the birth.