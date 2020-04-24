Dima Kandalaft Reveals Her Name in 'Al Hayba Al Rad' and Comments on Postponing the Series

Syrian actor and Al Hayba starTaim Hasan revealed postponing the forth and final season of the series via a post he shared on Instagram.

He wrote: "Jabal is taking a nap outside of Ramadan. Our dears, we will inform you of the showtimes once determinded. #Alhayba_Alrad later on. Your health is worth life".

Taim's co-star Syrian actress Dima Kandalaft commented on postponing Al Hayba Al Rad to show it post Ramadan, as she was interviewed by the Arabic version of ET.

Dima said: "It was the company's decision and we respect it to pause filming until we recover from this crisis".

She also revealed the name of her character in the fourth season of Al Hayba, which is "Rania", saying: "I finished filming 75% of my scenes. Rania is a very beautiful character according to me."

⭕️حصري: من بعد اعلان الشركة المنتجة عن خروج "الهيبة الرد" من السباق الرمضاني، عبرت ديمة قندلفت في أول تصريح لها عبر ETبالعربي عن شعورها و وعدت الجمهور بأن هذا الجزء سيكون مختلف وسينال إعجابهم بالتأكيد🙌🙌 شاهد التفاصيل هنا ◀️https://t.co/McL5FzLWXM



ــــــــ@dima_kandalaft pic.twitter.com/DF7q5EmliX — ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) April 21, 2020

About dates of future showtimes of the series, Kandalaft said: "I would like to tell you that our meeting will tumble in Ramadan. But we promise you that it will be in the next coming months. I don't know when will the company decide, and I hope that we will continue filming and that everything will go well. Al Hayba Al Rad will definetely be there and will be shown".

Previously, journalist Jamal Fayyad revealed that Dima Kandalaft will be the lead actress in the series 'Al Hayba' (The Prestige) in its fourth season, and not only that as Lebanese actor Adel Karam will be joining the cast.