Diplo Creates a Summer Event Featuring Bellie Eilish

Major Lazer and Migel are also headlining acts (Source: wherearetheavocados, Diplo / Instagram)

Diplo has created a new summer music event titled The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival that will feature headlining acts such as Billie Eilish and G-Eazy.

Major Lazer and Migel are also headlining acts Diplo announced on Twitter Monday alongside a poster for the festival.

Kodak Black, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dillon Francis, Quinn XCII, Rezz, RL Grime, Zeds Dead, Pusha T and more are also set to perform July 20-21 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Tickets including general admission passes and VIP passes go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET through the event's official website.

Diplo is set to perform at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival which takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., from April 12-14 and then April 19-21. Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala are the headlining acts.