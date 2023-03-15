Diplo: "I'm not not gay"

ALBAWABA - American DJ Diplo admitted that he has 'probably' received oral sex from another guy, and shared that he is ''not not gay."

It looks like Diplo does not want to label his sexuality, but the musician clarified the situation by saying he is not not gay, the revelation that happened during Tuesday's episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast.

He shared: "I'm not aroused by men that much, I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before. … For sure. 100 percent, yeah.”

Ratajkowski asked Diplo if he remembers a specific time when he received oral sex from a guy, and he responded: "no, I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know, I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

Ratajkowski said “I don’t know. You tell me?”

Diplo says he has gotten a blow job from a guy before but he’s not gay pic.twitter.com/L50oLIafKl — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 15, 2023

Diplo shared: "I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer that I have is I’m not, not gay,"

The performer continued to explain that someone’s gender doesn’t determine if he’s interested in them or not.

"I’m more of a vibe guy, Like men that are younger than me, I meet a lot in the scene, like they’re very fluid."