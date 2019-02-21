Discover the Real Reason for Angham's Refusal to Announce Her Fourth Marriage

The official timing of Angham's marriage to music arranger Ahmed Ibrahim was recently revealed (Source: anghamofficial - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Angham Disable alert for Ahmed Ibrahim Follow >

Angham's latest marriage remains a mystery to the public, yet its many secrets are announced day after day.

The official timing of Angham's marriage to music arranger Ahmed Ibrahim was recently revealed, as well as the real reason for her refusal to make the wedding announcement.

Sources that are close to Angham revealed that the marriage took place six months ago, with the knowledge of her family and the family of her husband, Ahmed Ibrahim, in addition to close friends of both parties.

The Egyptian superstar was supposed to announce her marriage herself to her audience as soon as she finished preparing her new album, But the death of her sister Ghinwa in October last year, almost a month after she got married, and the fact that she was in a state of great sadness, she felt that it was not appropriate to announce the marriage at that time, especially that she collapsed after hearing her sister's death news.

There was also the spread of press reports that the Egyptian star could lose her friendship with Syrian singer Asala, due to the fact that Ahmed Ibrahim's first wife is the daughter of Assala's husband director Tareq Al Arian sister. Angham has received support in an unexpected way from another star as she was recently visited by Lebanese star Nawal Al-Zoghbi in Kuwait during her concert rehearsals for Hala Fibrayer's Festival in Kuwait.

Nawal Al Zoghbi was accompanied by Salem Al Hindi, Head of Rotana, and both praised and supported Angham just one day before she stands on the stage for the first time after the news of her marriage spread.

In another story, Angham launched her new album "Hala Khasa Giddan" (Very Special Condition) during the early hours of Thursday, February 21.

Rotana has launched the entire album through its official channel on YouTube.

The album has 14 songs in which Angham collaborated with numerous lyricists and composers, and the album was completely supervised by Angham's new husband music arranger Ahmed Ibrahim.