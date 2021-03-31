'Disgusting'! Abdel Moneim Amiry Shockingly Displays His BARE BOTTOM While Sitting on Toilet (Picture)

Syrian actor Abdel Moneim Amiry has shocked viewers because of a scene in his new TV series Qaid Majhool (Anonymous Register).

In the scene, Amiry appeared pantless and sitting on the toilet while he was performing a deep think as part of the plot.

Abdel Moneim sparked a sharp wave of controversy after the image went viral on social media, which followers described as shocking and crossed all red lines, and they harshly criticized him.

The Syrian actor didn't stay silent after the sharp attack nor apologized to viewers, he did something worse by swearing at those who criticized him.

Amiry wrote: 'By the way, those who criticize are contradicting themselves. They watched Game of Thrones and they kept praising it for a long time and telling how magnificent the performance, acting and directing the foreign series is,'

'Cut it off, we buried it together' (a slang phrase used in Arabic to indicate that a person is without honor). 'Enough of the double standards whenever you see a kiss, a bathroom, or anything,'

Abdel Moneim Amiry added: 'If you'd like, watch Syrian shows, if you don't, then go watch Western shows, God bless you, you will always remain COWS. My words are aimed at people who know themselves, and thanks to my smart and upscale audience.'

Following Abdel Moneim Amiry's shocking response, viewers were stunned of the Syrian actor's behavior and statements.

One follower wrote: 'What is going on?! Syrian art has lost its beauty and authenticity.'

Another one commented: 'Disgusting! Morals and lifestyle of the foreigner allow him to perform these bold scenes, so it is not a surprise. But we are Arabs and Muslims and you should respect viewers, especially the elderly and teenagers. Leave the red lines so that people and viewers would respect you.'

One follower criticized the way Abdel Moneim Amiry responded to criticism. He wrote: 'What's worse than the scene is your attitude while responding! Do you think that all the people who criticized you have watched the disgusting Game of Thrones?!'