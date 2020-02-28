Disney+ Returns 'Proud Family' Series Soon

The Proud Family is being revived at Disney+.

The streaming service announced in a press release Thursday that it ordered The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a new animated series featuring the original Proud Family voice cast.

Original series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producers Ralph Farquhar and Calvin Brown, Jr. will reunite for the revival.

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us," Smith and Farquhar said.



The Proud Family had a two-season run on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005, and inspired a TV movie. The series centered on African-American teenager Penny Proud, voiced by Kyla Pratt, and her family.

"The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times," Disney Channels Worldwide president Gary Marsh said.

The revival will feature Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienga Boulevardez, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.