Disney Shares a Glimpse of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil

Published February 17th, 2021 - 09:45 GMT
Disney is giving a glimpse of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

On Tuesday, the studio shared a poster for the film Cruella featuring Stone, 32, as the titular villainess from the animated Disney film One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961).

The black and white poster shows a closeup of Stone's face. The actress wears smoky eye makeup and lipstick and sports Cruella's signature black and white hair.

"Hello, Cruel World," the caption reads.

Disney will release a trailer for the movie Wednesday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cruella provides an origin story for Cruella, known as Estella "Cruella" de Vil in the new film. The movie takes place in 1970s London and follows a young Cruella, who is a fashion designer.

Cruella is directed by Craig Grillespie and co-stars Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham and Mark Strong.

Disney gave a first look at Stone as Cruella in August 2019.

Cruella will open in theaters May 28.

