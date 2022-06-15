Disney's Lightyear Gets Good Ratings Amid Being Banned in The Middle East

Disney's latest movie 'Lightyear' caused great controversy as its release is just around corner!



The movie was cancelled and banned from getting aired in Saudi and the UAE due to the presence of a gay character.



However, despite of the banning reasons, a group of critics consisting of 84 people who got the chance to see the movie before it aired, gave the Pixar production an 84% evaluation on Rotten Tomatoes.



Pixar and Disney, are not planning to remove the scenes where the gay character is set to appear.



And the censorship company president Dr. Khaled Abd Al-Jaleel, revealed that he has not yet watched the movie nor did the censorship comity, however, due to the great controversy caused, and the banning of the movie by Saudi and UAE, they eventually decided to ban it too without watching it.



Lighyear does not evolve around LGBTQ, however it is effectively a Toy Story prequel, Lightyear tells the story of young astronaut Buzz Lightyear, who, after being marooned on a hostile planet with his commander and crew, tries to find a way back home through space and time, while also confronting a threat to the universe's safety.