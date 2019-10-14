  1. Home
Diwali Night at Zabeel Park

Published October 14th, 2019 - 11:10 GMT
Diwali night at Zabeel Park

Get into the spirit of Diwali with a special celebration at the Zabeel Park Amphitheatre on 18 October. Come along with family and friends as you dress in your festive best to be in the running to win the Best Dressed competition.

The main highlights at Diwali Night include a cultural show, live singing and a fashion show for children. Enjoy traditional Indian cuisine at food stalls and shop for accessories, clothing and cosmetics at this pop-up celebration.

Date 18 October 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Zabeel Park Amphitheatre
Telephone +971 50 889 0218
Ticket price AED10-25
Admission
4pm-midnight
 

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

