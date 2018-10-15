DJ Khaled Believes His Son is The Greatest Gift

DJ Khalid is a father to two-year-old Asahd (Source: djkhaled / Instagram )

DJ Khaled's son is "the greatest gift of life".



The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker feels so lucky to be a father to two-year-old Asahd - who he shares with fiancée Nicole Tuck - and used his second birthday to launch Asahd's first charitable initiative, which helps to fund projects that focus on the needs of the community, family values and youth entrepreneurship.





He told People magazine: "My son is the greatest gift of life, our children are the world's biggest blessing, so I am so grateful to be able to celebrate his life with a carnival and to be hosting many inner-city kids and their families so everyone in our community can experience joy today at the iconic Marlins Stadium together in our hometown of Miami."



Meanwhile, DJ Khaled previously admitted it "might be time" to have a second child.



He said: "I was talking to my queen the other day and it might be time for another one. Whatever God has planned for us. I love kids, listen, that's God. If God wants us to have another one, I'm ready."



Being a father has made him more conscious of his lifestyle, as he wants to make sure he is in the best health for the sake of his young tot.



He added: "I'm always real good at being wise, but at the same time, I'm me. If I see you playing yourself, I'm-a let you know, don't play yourself. Basically, don't take my kindness for weakness. Take my kindness for greatness. Me being a father now, I'm definitely more wise and more cautious - a better presentation of laying it out. I look at my son and, you know, the new artists, the new generation and the young world - I'm inspired by them because those are the next superstars, doctors, presidents, CEOs, billionaires, community, everything."



