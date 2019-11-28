Dj Khaled Cooks His Favorite Arab Dish, 'Maqluba'

The king of Snapchat DJ Khaled took to another social media platform, Instagram, this week to celebrate his birthday with a hefty dish of maqluba.





The rice-based dish, which translates to mean upside down, is a traditional Syrian, Iraqi, Palestinian, Saudi and Jordanian dish served across the Middle East — it is especially popular in the Gulf.

“Special edition Yard man/Arab man Tuesday alert featuring my favorite dish, maqluba,” US-Palestinian DJ Khaled captioned a video on Instagram.

In it he can be seen tipping a pot of the tasty dish onto a wooden board, while saying, “It’s my birthday today… I’m going to give you some of my favorite Arabic dishes… first off, my favorite Arabic dish is called maqluba — big up all the Middle Easterners out there if you know about maqluba.”

The rice, meat and vegetable dish looked positively delicious.