  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Dj Khaled Cooks His Favorite Arab Dish, 'Maqluba'

Dj Khaled Cooks His Favorite Arab Dish, 'Maqluba'

Published November 28th, 2019 - 08:25 GMT
The rice, meat and vegetable dish looked positively delicious.
The rice, meat and vegetable dish looked positively delicious.
Highlights
The king of Snapchat DJ Khaled took to another social media platform, Instagram, this week to celebrate his birthday with a hefty dish.

The king of Snapchat DJ Khaled took to another social media platform, Instagram, this week to celebrate his birthday with a hefty dish of maqluba.


The rice-based dish, which translates to mean upside down, is a traditional Syrian, Iraqi, Palestinian, Saudi and Jordanian dish served across the Middle East — it is especially popular in the Gulf.

“Special edition Yard man/Arab man Tuesday alert featuring my favorite dish, maqluba,” US-Palestinian DJ Khaled captioned a video on Instagram.

In it he can be seen tipping a pot of the tasty dish onto a wooden board, while saying, “It’s my birthday today… I’m going to give you some of my favorite Arabic dishes… first off, my favorite Arabic dish is called maqluba — big up all the Middle Easterners out there if you know about maqluba.”

The rice, meat and vegetable dish looked positively delicious.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...