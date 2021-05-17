DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled Tops Billboard Charts

DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Justin Bieber's Justice and Young Thug's Young Stoner Life: Slime Language 2.