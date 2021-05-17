DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled Tops Billboard Charts

  1. Home
Published May 17th, 2021 - 09:37 GMT
Coming in at No. 2 is Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain
Highlights
'Khaled Khaled' tops the U.S. album chart

DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Justin Bieber's Justice and Young Thug's Young Stoner Life: Slime Language 2.

Rounding out the top tier are Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 6, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 7, Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at No. 8, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 9 and Thomas Rhett's Country Again (Side A) at No. 10.

Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

