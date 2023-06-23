Does Billie Eilish have a thing for Rihanna?

ALBAWABA - In a new Interview, Billie Eilish said that Rihanna is the hottest person alive!

In a new interview with Vogue, Billie Elish talked about body image, and self love while promoting her new fragrance.

While discussing the new perfume, Eilish shared: "My original idea was that I wanted whatever my second fragrance was to smell and feel like damp, rained-on concrete, like a sidewalk after the rain, and how that has such a specific smell, it just reminds me of my childhood. It kind of turned into this rain world, but also this more woodsy world."

She added: "Eilish 2 always felt to me like this gray kind of world. There’s no world where Eilish 2 would be, like, an orange or something. That was only ever going to be an amber color. It was only ever going to be this warm amber-brownish gold color; that’s just how it was in my head when I smelled it."

Eilish went on to talk about self love, and body image, she shared: "Dude, I don’t even know. It’s tough, man,” says Eilish. “Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about, I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest, I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bullshit because it still hurts my feelings like a sonab**ch.”

"I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish, and I kind of recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, ‘You know what, I’m allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it, I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy. Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I’m also feminine, and I’m also sexy, and I’m also cute, and I’m also just like, none of the above, and I’m just me."

The singer combats the body shaming and constant public attention with things she likes, such as baths, family, friends, big dogs, phone games, and Rihanna.

One Rihanna Eilish shared: "I think that I decided the other day that I think she’s the hottest person to ever exist in the history of the world."