Does Gwen Stefani Want to Marry Blake Shelton?

The 50-year-old singer has been romancing Blake Shelton since 2015, and although it was recently reported the pair could be set to marry once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, new sources have claimed the pair are in "no rush" to change the dynamic of their relationship.



An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "People keep asking her about when she and Blake might tie the knot, but she is in no hurry. Right now, with everything happening in the world, she has definitely put any wedding plans on the back burner. Gwen and Blake trust and love each other and have truly built a wonderful family together, so right now she feels like she doesn't need to rock the boat."



The news comes after a separate source recently suggested the couple could marry in the near future.



The source said: "COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families.



"Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted."



Gwen - who was previously married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until 2016 - was rumoured to have had achange of heart about marriage amid the global health crisis, and reportedly wanted to press ahead with her plans to marry 43-year-old Blake.



The insider added: "Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom.



"It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision."



Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Blake and the 'Hollaback Girl' singer are now "stronger than ever" as a couple.



The insider shared: "They're living a quiet life in the country right now.



"They decided that separating themselves from city life was best for their family. Right now, they feel blessed to have a home they can escape to during this difficult time ... It is such a change of pace for everyone, and it's truly helped to remind them of how important having family time can be."