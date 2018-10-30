Does Halsey Describe Her Toxic Relationship With G-eazy in 'Without me' Music Video ?

The G-Eazy lookalike yells and shoves Halsey (Source: iamhalsey / Instagram)

Halsey has released a new music video chronicling the turmoil of a toxic romantic relationship.

The singer, 24, is yelled at and pushed by a man bearing a striking resemblance to her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy, during an explosive fight in the music video for Without Me.

From caring to her sick boyfriend after a night at the bar to watching him get arrested, Halsey describes an unhealthy relationship headed to catastrophe.

The video begins with Halsey comforting her boyfriend as he leans over sick into the toilet, likely after overdoing it at the bar.

The next scene shows the couple having the time of their life together at a bar, where they danced and drank copious amounts of beer together.

Yet that all changes once they decide to leave the place.

So drunk he cannot move without leaning on his girlfriend, the G-Eazy lookalike stumbles to the ground and receives a laceration to his face.

Judging by Halsey's irate reaction, it appears this is not the first time such an incident has happened.

The couple appear to have made up by the time they make it back home, where Halsey treats his wound and shares a bottle of whiskey with her beau during a cuddle session.

Things seem to have improved temporarily for the couple.

The next morning, Halsey wakes up to find her boyfriend making them breakfast in the kitchen.

From taking showers together to watching a movie outdoors from the bed of his truck, the couple seem to be back to normal for now.

But that all comes crashing down after a confrontation over money.

The G-Eazy lookalike yells and shoves Halsey during their explosive confrontation.

The couple appear to have broken up, and the G-Eazy lookalike drowns his sorrows back at the bar.

However the law ends up catching up to him, and he finds himself arrested and sitting at the back of a police car.

He watches Halsey escorted outside of the establishment by a police officer with her hands behind her back.

However, Halsey reveals she has tricked him into believing she was arrested as she shows off her free hands and walks away.

The arrest may have been a reference to G-Eazy's arrest for assault and drug possession in Sweden earlier this year.

Happier times: The couple shared a kiss in Venice, Italy during a gondola ride

Halsey was present at the time of the arrest.

The music video comes after real-life G-Eazy and Halsey called it quits - again - last weekend after he was seen 'flirting with several girls' at Karma International's Kandy Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

'G-Eazy was telling everyone that he was single and that he and Halsey are always on-and-off, but they are currently split,' a source told E! News.

However, that same night he gushed about the Bad At Love singer at 97.1 Amp Radio's We Can Survive concert.

'I think the world of her,' he told ET. 'She's a really special person, a really special human being. Besides how great of an artist she is, but as a human, I love her.'